Gone are the days when only male actors played meaty roles. Deepika Padukone has marked her debut as Lady Singham in Singham Again. Alia Bhatt is also all set to play the first female spy of the YRF universe. But remember when Aamir Khan explained why female stars get paid less and silenced Rani Mukerji as well as Kareena Kapoor Khan? Scroll below for the scoop!

Leading ladies of Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are said to be charging 15 crores+ for a movie. However, if we talk about the male, superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have moved to the profit-sharing model. Others like Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are taking home 25 crores+ in remuneration for one project. The gap is still considerable between both genders.

What Aamir Khan said on pay parity?

During the promotion of Talaash: The Hunt Begins, an interviewer questioned why Bollywood actresses are not paid the same as actors. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji completely agreed with the host.

Aamir Khan, in the conversation with NDTV, responded, “All of us are working hard, I’m working hard, and so is the light-boy. Why is he paid differently than me? It’s not because he’s a man or a woman, you are confusing the issue there. If I’m paid Rs 10, it is because I can bring back that money and more. If Rani (sitting next to him) can fill in more seats than I can, 101 per cent, she will be paid more than me. The market forces and makes sure that she gets paid more than I do.”

Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan agreed with their co-star and said it was the only logical reason they could think of. Aamir Khan concluded, “It has nothing to do with your sex as a female or a male. It is your ability to pull people in. Cinema is one field where corruption doesn’t work. I cannot bribe people and say, ‘come, see my film.'”

Aamir did leave the three ladies silent with his intelligent response. Take a look at the viral video below:

When Aamir Khan silenced three women pic.twitter.com/qb6hUhV8RQ — Vaibhav Mishra (@adkeys22) December 22, 2024

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Yash Raj Films announced Mardaani 3 with Rani Mukerji. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is reportedly joining hands with husband Saif Ali Khan for Prabhas’ Spirit.

