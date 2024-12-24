In a recent event, politicians and poet Kumar Vishwas seemed to take a subtle dig at veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Without clearly mentioning their names, Vishwas invokes a fresh round of Controversy with the “Ramayana” house.

He comments and urges everyone to teach their children Ramayana and Geeta. Vishwas comments to prominent Bollywood Actor Shatrughan and his daughter Sonakshi about her inter-faith Marriage.

Kumar Vishwas Criticizes Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter, referring to her inter-faith Marriage

BIG NEWS 🚨 Kumar Vishwas takes a dig at Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha. He said “Teach your children the Ramayana. Otherwise, it might happen that while your house is named Ramayana,

The former member of AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), at the event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, passes an indirect comment on the inter-faith marriage of Sonakshi Sinha. He stated –“Introduce your children to the sisters of Sita and brothers of Lord Rama; teach your children the Ramayana or someone else might take away ‘Shree Lakshmi’ of your house, even if the house is named ‘Ramayana’ “(Referring to Shatrughan’s house in Mumbai named- Ramayana). Many Congress leaders censure his remarks as “lewd” and “cheap.”

Congress Leader Comments on Sonakshi Sinha’s Marriage to Inter-Faith Partner and whom did she married?

अगर आपके अपने घर में एक बेटी हो तो क्या आप किसी और की बेटी पर भद्दी टिप्पणी करके सस्ती तालियाँ बटोरेंगे? ऐसा करने पर आप किस हद तक गिरे हुए हैं, इसका तो अंदाज़ा लग ही गया है कुमार विश्वास जी आपने सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के अंतरधार्मिक विवाह पर तो घटिया तंज किया ही पर आपने अपने अंदर… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 22, 2024

Many Congress leaders, after the controversial remark of Kumar on the marriage of Sonakshi, states his comments as “cheap”. One of the Congress leaders, Supriya Shrinate, criticizes Vishwas, saying if he had a daughter in her own house, would he make a derogatory remark about someone’s daughter?

Taking to Twitter (X), she wrote in Hindi, Kumar Vishwas ji, not only did you make a disgusting remark about Sonakshi Sinha’s interfaith marriage, but you also revealed your true thoughts about women. “Your words, “Otherwise, someone else will take your home’s Lakshmi away” – do you think a woman is an object that anyone can take away? How long will people like you continue to treat women as the property of their father and then their husband?”

She asked Kumar to apologize to Sinha and his daughter for such a mean comment. She also said, “Your recent distasteful comment on Sonakshi Sinha’s interfaith marriage was not just a cheap jibe, but it also revealed your deeply ingrained misogynistic mindset…” Sonakshi Sinha recently tied the knot with her seven-year boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, whom she considers a massive support system in her life through her highs and Lows.

Not only Kumar Vishwas but also Shaktimaan actor Mukesh slams the upbringing of Sonakshi Sinha

Khanna blamed Shatrughan Sinha for not schooling about Ramayana to his daughter when she couldn’t answer the question in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)11, 2019. Also recently, while Kumar made remarks on their marriage, Mr. Khanna was lambasted for the former remark during an interview.

