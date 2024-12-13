Sonakshi Sinha has had a remarkable year, both personally and professionally. Not only did she earn praise for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, but she also got married to her dream man, Zaheer Iqbal, after dating him for seven years. For the last few weeks, fans have been speculating that there could be more good news for Sonakshi, as she might be pregnant. The actress sparked pregnancy rumors after being spotted outside a clinic along with Zaheer. Sonakshi has now finally addressed the reports.

Sonakshi Sinha Confirms She Is Not Pregnant

After weeks of speculations, Sonakshi Sinha has cleared the air about her pregnancy, revealing that she is not going to be a mother. In an interview with Curly Tales, the actress humorously quashed the rumors by saying, “Guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu, I’m not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu.” (I want to say here that I’m not pregnant. I have just gained weight).”

Zaheer then joined in and joked that Sonakshi started dieting the next day when the pregnancy rumors started going around.

Talking about a photo they posted on Instagram which fueled the speculations, Zaheer said, “The funny part is it came out of somewhere. There was a photo of us with our dog and they were like ‘Oh she is pregnant’. I was like how it even related? People are crazy.” Sonakshi also opened up about how she is enjoying her newly-married life with Zaheer, saying, “It’s only been four months, we are genuinely busy traveling so much. We are enjoying ourselves and people’s lunch and dinner are not getting over.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23rd, 2024, after being in a relationship for seven years. The couple registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony attended only by their family and close friends. The two then threw a grand reception party attended by stars like Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

