Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most successful stars, representing India globally. But don’t we all miss witnessing her talented acting chops in a Bollywood masala entertainer? Well, our dreams may soon come true as the actress hints at her Bollywood comeback in 2025. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

PeeCee returning to Bollywood?

It’s been almost three years since we witnessed Priyanka on the big screen. Her last Hindi outing was The White Tiger (2021). Chopra recently graced the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah and left fans elated with her big announcement on Bollywood comeback.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said during an interview, “I take my roots wherever I go. It’s a part of my family, it’s a part of my upbringing. India has always been in my heart, Indian films will always be a part of my heart. I am very close to deciding on doing one next year, so keep your fingers crossed. Send good vibes that it works out and that I actually end up doing one next year. I really miss the dancing more than anything.”

Netizens bombarded the comment section and are sure and certain that the actress is in discussions for Krrish 4. However, there remains no confirmation around the same. But we’re subtly decoding the hints – a Hindi film + a dance number – exactly what we’ve missed in PeeCee’s recent filmography!

Take a look at the viral video below:

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she’s very close to doing a Hindi movie next year during an interview at RedSea International Film Festival 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Y1tTrCrDdc — PRIYANKA-Gifs&Pics&Clips (@priyankagifpic) December 11, 2024

What’s happening with Jee Le Zaraa?

In 2021, a spin-off of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was announced with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Farhan Akhtar is the director of the female-led film, which has been stuck in the production stage for 3 years now.

Alia Bhatt, in an interview with The Lallantop, revealed that the team is struggling to sync the dates of the leading actresses. But she confirmed that the project has not been shelved and is very much in the pipeline.

It remains unknown whether Priyanka Chopra was hinting at the same project.

