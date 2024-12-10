Raveena Tandon is quite transparent about her life, and she is not afraid to say things often avoided by others. For example, a few years back, after the tragic and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, many things were unveiled on social media. People debated about the conditions of outsiders compared to insiders in the film industry. Raveena opened up about the discrimination in the Hindi film industry. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, Sushant passed away in June 2024 by suicide. His death sparked several controversies, and it also pulled in several Bollywood actors and actresses. During that time, big names like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sonam Kapoor came up with Hashtags, including Boycott Bollywood, Boycott Karan Johar Movie Gang, and more. Nepotism was also a part of the big debate and is still one of the most discussed topics.

Raveena Tandon also expressed her opinion on the matter and gave an affirmative answer. She acknowledged the existence of camp culture and groupism in Bollywood. Raveena, took to social media to expose the dark side of the film industry and revealed struggling in Bollywood because of the groupism despite being the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon.

On her Twitter [now X], the actress wrote, “‘Mean girl’ gang of the industry. Camps do exist. Made fun of, been removed from films by heroes, their girlfriends, journo chamchas, and their career-destroying fake media stories. Sometimes, careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat. Fight back. Some survive Some don’t. #oldwoundsrevisited (sic).”

Raveena Tandon also tweeted, “When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages and pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done. Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me, but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste.” However, she explained that the cold-shouldering can happen to anyone in Bollywood, irrespective of their surname.

She continued, “It can happen to someone born within, an ‘insider’ as I can hear insider/outsider words, some anchors blaring away. But you fight back. The more they tried to bury me, the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win, and evil to lose.”

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, many actors opened up about their struggles in the industry. Some of the celebrities included Ranvir Shorey, Nikhil Dwivedi, and more.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will appear in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar.

