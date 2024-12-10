Govinda is not an unknown name to movie buffs. He is one of the biggest movie stars who ruled the 90s with his great comic roles and dancing skills. He has reportedly appeared in over 165 Hindi-language movies, but the actor has had several ups and downs in his career. The actor once opened up about his struggles in the industry and how his career was affected by the dark side of stardom. He also cited Amitabh Bachchan’s example while sharing his story. Scroll below for the deets.

Although he found immense fame in the comic genre, the Hero No 1 actor started his journey as an action and dancing hero in the 80s. His first film was Love 86, which was a hit. His comedy films include Coolie No 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more. However, he gave a series of several unsuccessful movies in the 2000s. He also appeared in several reality shows as a judge.

According to The Indian Express, Govinda once admitted to being a victim of nepotism and also revealed it was when he stopped getting work. He spoke about it in an interview with the Times of India. According to that, he “saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage, and people from the industry would walk away.”

He continued, “Don’t know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead.” In addition, Govinda added that he “was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn’t get theatres, and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn’t happen.” The versatile actor also said that he wants to give “opportunities to the lower strata of aspiring artistes, who want to work in this industry with respect and don’t want to indulge in unethical things. I will help them through my company and would like big companies to invest in this project of mine.”

Govinda added that he has changed over the years as a person. He explained, “I have become more corrupt and bitter. These days, I party, smoke, and drink. The old Govinda was very pious. Earlier, my emotional nature came in the way of my work, but today, I don’t get emotional.”

On the professional front, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: “Will Ask Shah Rukh Khan To Send An Apology,” When SRK Was Booked Under IPC Section 336 After 1 Died In Stampede!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News