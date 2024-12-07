Sonali Bendre is a renowned name in the Indian film industry. The actress has made many critically and commercially successful movies, but there was a time when she had to make cringe films to pay her rent. The actress once admitted taking up projects to support her family during tough times. Scroll below for the deets.

Sonali not only won hearts with her performance and divine beauty, but she also inspired many by braving the cancer. In 1998, she was also charged with poaching two blackbucks in Jodhpur while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain alongside co-stars Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Neelam Kothari.

On the personal front, Sonali Bendre is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl and has a son with him. The actress made her Bollywood acting debut with Aag in 1994, and some of her best-known films include Sarfarosh, Diljale, and Major Saab.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sonali Bendre revealed why she did cringe movies to pay the rent and support her family. The actress was asked about why she was part of many mediocre films. She said, “I needed the money; I needed to pay the rent. I had bills to pay. My family was going through tough times. I came into this line so I could make money so that was my choice at that time.” She also admitted to not watching many of her cringe films as they were hard to watch even for her.

The Kal Na Ho Na Ho actress also explained how she pushed herself to do those cringe-worthy movies. Sonali Bendre said, “When you have to pay the bills and the rent, nothing is cringe. The real cringe would be when you won’t have a house to live in. That is the survival instinct, and you have to do it.”

On the professional front, Sonali Bendre was last seen in ZEE5’s The Broken News Season 2.

