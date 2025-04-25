Akshaye Khanna is said to be one of the most underrated actors in the film industry. Despite being the son of Vinod Khanna, he only shared the screen with his father in his debut movie, Himalay Putra. The Dil Chahta Hai actor once shared the reason behind not working with the veteran star and the name of another megastar with whom he believes people shouldn’t work. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Akshaye’s debut movie, Himalay Putra, was released in 1997. He shared the screen with the late actor alongside Hema Malini, Honny Lever, Satish Shah, Danny Denzongpa, and Amrish Puri. In addition to Akshaye, the movie also introduced Anjala Zaveri and Shazia Malik. They reportedly had a complex relationship, but despite that, the Dil Chahta Hai actor had a deep respect for Vinod and his spiritual exploration.

In 2008, Akshaye Khanna, in an interview with IANS [via Hindustan Times], revealed that working with Vinod Khanna was a terrifying experience and that he would never work with him again. The Drishyam 2 star said, “There are certain people whom you shouldn’t work with. My dad is one of them. Amitabh Bachchan is another. To stand in the same frame as them confidently is impossible.”

He explained, “They’ve such an overpowering screen presence. It’s very difficult to match my father on screen. It’s that quality – either you have it, or you don’t have it. Very frankly, I don’t have it. I just don’t have that kind of presence. There’re some actors who just wash you away on screen. My dad is one of them.”

Vinod Khanna was an exceptional actor and a style and fashion icon posthumously honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The veteran actor passed away in 2017 after suffering from cancer.

On the professional front, Akshaye Khanna was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. He played the role of Aurangzeb and received high praise for his performances. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

