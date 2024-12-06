Mukesh Khanna is known for sharing his views and opinions without filtering his words. Due to the same thing, he has faced backlash on several occasions, but the same quality is also being admired by many. In the past few years, especially in the post-pandemic era, the veteran actor has been very vocal about controversies related to the entertainment industry, especially Bollywood. Back in 2020, the actor addressed the controversy surrounding Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, which was later titled Laxmii.

Before its release, Laxmii grabbed the negative limelight due to its title. Many thought that the title Laxmmi Bomb hurt religious sentiments as it insulted the Hindu goddess Laxmi. Apart from that, the film was dragged into another controversy as many claimed that it was promoting Love Jihad. Reacting to all such allegations, the Shaktimaan actor got candid in a conversation with Koimoi.

While making a shocking statement about Laxmii’s producer, Shabinaa Khan, Mukesh Khanna said, “Uske baare me bhi baate ki jaati hai, the third producer (there’s a lady) is not as nationalist as we want people to be. It has been written about, I have read it, I don’t know. People put Islamic funding intentions to sensationalize the film. As compared to the original film, the names of characters have also been changed in Laxmii. Yaha par hero ko kardiya hai Muslim, abhi padhne wale kuch aisa bolte hai ki kahi Love Jihad toh nahi fela rahe. Naam kyu change kiya warna? Akshay Kumar ne shayad haa kar di hogi, lekin ab jab usko samajh aayi hai logo ke reactions ki uska dimag thik chala hai.”

Mukesh Khanna also took a dig at Bollywood’s commercialization of every type of content. He said, “Humare yaha sab commercial ban gaye hai ki bas kamana hai, kamana hai. Aapki koi duty nahi hai? Log bolte hai hum entertainer hai, mai bolta hu aap sikhate bhi ho. Public toh bolegi mujhe cabaret bhi dikhao, p*rn bhi dikhao – aap dikhaoge? Public ko aapne bigada hai, mai ye bolna chahta hu.”

Meanwhile, the actor recently grabbed the news for rumors of making Ranveer Singh wait outside his office. He claimed that Ranveer waited for three hours outside his office to discuss the role of Shaktimaan. Though he praised Ranveer’s acting, Khanna shared that he is not suitable for the Shaktimaan movie.

