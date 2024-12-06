Aishwarya Rai remains tight-lipped about her divorce rumors with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. She is focused on her daughter, Aaradhya, and is visibly living the best life with her munchkin. In the latest turn of events, she recently attended an event with her partner, allegedly quashing the rumors of separation. But social media users are not convinced. Scroll below for all the details!

Aish-Abhishek spotted!

Entrepreneur Anu Ranjan took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and her mother, Brinda Rai. The Ponniyin Selvan II actress clicked the picture as her other family members posed with the brightest smiles. It was quite a family moment, far from the alleged divorce rumors.

Netizens react!

The picture was shared on a Reddit thread, BollyBlindsNGossips, which created a debate about the separation rumors. Reports suggest Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya have not been living with Abhishek and his family for a long time. Rumors strengthened as she arrived separately during the Ambani wedding and did not pose with the Bachchan clan. However, there remains no confirmation of the wild rumors.

Netizens do not believe that Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan posing together means they’re still strong!

A user shared the viral meme of Akshay Kumar from Welcome that said, “Miracle Miracle.”

Another reacted, “Where is the “dismiss”….. to divorce rumors… they have a kid together so im sure they can’t hate each other, but how can you assume that from a smiling selfie”

A fan wrote, “They both seem to be the kind who will try their best to not air their dirty laundry in public for the sake Aaradhya. Just because they’re together doesn’t mean they aren’t separated. Separation and divorce doesn’t mean you won’t see the other persons face ever.”

“A big insult for this sub , who made 100 posts trashing them both,” another commented.

Another pointed out, “They will most likely never separate, because Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. But it doesn’t take a genius to figure that all is not well between them. They will keep dispelling rumours and live their independent lives. Look at Shwetdi and her husband for eg”

Eye-witness breaks silence!

An alleged eye-witness wrote, “Was there at this wedding. They came together, Aishwarya looks so beautiful in person and is much slimmer than the pics and also her face fillers don’t look prominent like they do in the pic. There were many stars at this wedding and I am not a Abhishek fan but this man had the best personality amongst everyone present and I used to be a huge Hrithik fan but Abhishek shone yesterday. He was so courteous with everyone. I became somewhat of a fan yesterday.”

“Aisi selfie toh maine apne saas ke saath bhi li hai. Selfie se rishtey nahi badalte,” a comment read.

Abhishek’s past remarks about divorce rumors

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan had quashed the divorce rumors and said, “still married” while bashing the media for covering such reports.

He had also previously shared a tweet on X, “Ok. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting remarried too? Thanks. #muppets.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024: This Actress Tops The List Beating Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News