IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list it out! The annual list ranks Indian actors based on the views received on their IMDb pages over the year. This year, the top 10 list features names like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.

However, none other than Triptii Dimri has achieved the number one spot. Triptii has seen remarkable success and fame ever since the release of Animal in 2023. The actress had three releases in 2024, performing decently at the box office.

Triptii Dimri Tops IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 List

Triptii Dimri has been named IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Star of 2024 based on the number of views her IMDb profile received. After getting critical acclaim with films like Laila Majnu and Qala, Triptii became a household name with her appearance opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

The actress has had a memorable year at the box office as three films were released in 2024: Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While the former two did decent business, the latter became a blockbuster.

Expressing her gratitude for being named IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Star of 2024, Triptii released an official statement: “It is indeed a huge honor to be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with.”

Top 10 Celebs on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024

Triptii Dimri is followed by Deepika Padukone, who takes the number 2 spot. Deepika, too, had three releases this year: Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. She also had an exceptional year personally, as she welcomed her first child with Ranveer Singh.

Ishaan Khatter, who made waves in Hollywood with his Netflix series The Perfect Couple, is at number 3. He is followed by the King himself, Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt is in the 9th position and has been featured on the list for the third consecutive year. Here are the top 10 actors on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024:

Triptii Dimri

Deepika Padukone

Ishaan Khatter

Shah Rukh Khan

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sharvari

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Samantha

Alia Bhatt

Prabhas

Announcing the list, Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, said, “The IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list showcases the dynamic landscape of Indian entertainment. Our annual list reflects the global audience’s evolving interests, highlighting how legendary stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue captivating fans alongside emerging talents such as Triptii Dimri and Sharvari.”

