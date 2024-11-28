The Bachchan family has been under constant scrutiny with only one speculation – All is not well. However, no one is either confirming or denying the speculations. Amidst all these rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an event last night sans the Bachchan surname as per the eagle-eyed netizens.

However, this is not the entire truth. The actress, whose Instagram account still goes by her surname, has not used the Bachchan surname for quite some time. A few months ago, when she received SIIMA’s Best Actress Critics Award for Ponniyin Selvan, she accepted it as Aishwarya Rai.

However, the issue significantly rose as her name appeared without Bachchan on the screen during an event last night. Surprisingly, Redditors have been happy looking at the actress’s new transformation, who looks quite changed and refreshing.

A comment on Reddit said, “Less puffy eyes and dark circles, too. Hope it’s a good sign. Her hair is not covering her anymore. She looks amazing. Stress kam ho gaya life me.” Another comment read, “All I wanna say is, good for her.” Another Redditor wrote, “She was always THE Aishwarya Rai to me. Bachchan who? She looked absolutely stunning at the event BTW – perfect hair and makeup. This is what happens when you get rid of a disrespectful daddy boy.”

A user pointed out, “Aish kind of looks happy here and it’s almost like so much weight has been removed from her heart and own self.” Another comment read, “She can still be a force to be reckoned with. She has that magnanimous aura and sleeper cell fan base who would welcome her with both hands. Including producers and directors. Hope she gives herself a chance.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan as Nandini. The actress has been appreciated for her role in the Mani Ratnam film.

