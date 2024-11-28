The Nagarjuna family is rejoicing with another celebration, as the superstar has welcomed another daughter-in-law to the family after Sobhita Dhulipala. While Nagarjuna’s elder son, Naga Chaitanya, is all set to get married to Sobhita, his younger son, Akhil Akkineni, is now engaged to Zainab Ravdjee.

Who Is Zainab

Zainab is an artist and the daughter of a businessman. She has been close friends with Akhil Akkineni since, and the two got engaged at a beautiful ceremony a few days ago. Akhil even shared the dreamy pictures.

Zainab Ravdjee Senior To Sobhita & Samantha?

Interestingly, Zainab Ravdjee is senior to Nagarujna’s elder bahu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and his ex-bahu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. We googled some facts about them, and it is true that professionally, Zainab made her debut much earlier than the elder bahu and ex-bahu of the Akkineni family.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Film Debut

Nagarajuna’s elder bahu Sobhita Dhulipala made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav in 2016. The film starred Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddique. Sobhita has been consistently working every since in Hindi and South Indian films and web series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Debut

Nagarjuna’s ex-bahu Samantha made her acting debut with a Tamil film, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, starring Silambarasan and Trisha before making a full-fledged debut with Naga Chaitanya in Ye Maya Chesave. Both films were released in 2010. However, Samantha turned into one of the biggest Telugu stars in the country.

Zainab Ravdjee’s Film Debut!

Zainab has been a part of Meenaxi: A Tale Of Three Cities. The film starred Tabu and Kunal Kapoor in the lead. Zainab played a cameo in this film directed by MF Hussain, which was released in 2004. However, after her acting debut, Zainab decided to be an artist and she quit the profession!

Zainab Ravdjee will officially turn Akkineni after tying the knot with Akhil Akkineni in 2025. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married in December!

