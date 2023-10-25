Superstars often enjoy an adoring fan following that brings them fame, success, and adulation. However, this immense popularity can also have a negative side, particularly in the age of social media, where trolling and harassment can become rampant. Trisha Krishnan also had to face the brunt of the social media trolling.

The world of celebrities, including movie stars, musicians, and athletes, is no stranger to the dark side of fan following, where online trolls can target them with hate speech, abuse, and harassment. Occasionally, digital fan clubs immerse themselves in orchestrated conflicts, orchestrating rivalries between their beloved actors and others.

Actress Trisha Krishnan appears to have delivered a valuable lesson in proper behavior to one of her fans. She took the step of blocking a fan who persistently inundated her with abusive messages concerning another actor. Trisha promptly put an end to this behavior and even responded to one of the user’s tweets, emphasizing that disrespecting other stars does not demonstrate loyalty to their favorite actor.

The Ponniyin Selvan actress tweeted, “Spam my timeline,being disrespectful to any other actor because you think thats “loyalty” towards me or spewing sarcasm/harassment or bullying of any sort at me!! YOU will be BLOCKED !!!”, referring to the incident. On numerous occasions, we have witnessed such conduct from a handful of overly-zealous fans who resort to abusing other stars in their quest to appease their favorite actors.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan has established herself as one of the most accomplished and versatile actresses in Tamil cinema. Her impressive body of work in the Tamil film industry spans a wide range of roles, genres, and performances, making her a beloved figure among both fans and critics.

Trisha’s career in Tamil cinema began with her debut in the film ‘Mounam Pesiyadhe’ in 2002, and she quickly gained recognition for her acting skills and charismatic on-screen presence. She went on to deliver several critically acclaimed performances in a variety of films.

Trisha’s ability to effortlessly transition between various genres, including action, romance, and drama, has solidified her status as a versatile actress. She has received numerous awards and nominations for her outstanding performances, and her fan base continues to grow with each successful project.

Trisha Krishnan was last in the recently released film Leo with her frequent co-star Thalapathy Vijay. The film is making big waves at the box office.

Must Read: Salaar Box Office: Prabhas’ Upcoming Biggie Will Need To Make At Least 200 Crores To Be In Safe Zone In Telugu States As Its Theatrical Rights Bag 2nd Biggest Amount After RRR?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News