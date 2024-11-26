Days after opening up about her complicated relationship with her father, Samantha Ruth Prabhu he revealed how she felt insecure in her life after her father told her that she was not smart or good enough.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny star has discussed how her bond with her dad, Joseph Prabhu, was always strained. The actress disclosed that her father used to doubt her abilities during childhood, which deeply affected her personality and made her unsure about her self-worth.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Had to Fight for Validation from Her Father

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke in detail about her tumultuous relationship with her father and how his opinions shaped her. The actress said she always had to fight for his validation as he thought she was never good enough.

“All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was kind of like… I think most Indian parents are like that. They think they’re protecting you. He told me, ‘You’re not that smart.’”

Samantha added that even when she got good grades at school, her father would not credit her: “[He told me]‘This is just the standard of Indian education. That’s why even you can get a first rank. When you say that to a child, I believed for the longest time that I’m not smart or good enough.”

Samantha Struggled with Self-Worth Issues Due to Her Father’s Statements

Samantha further said that the notion of not being good enough followed her in adulthood and her film career. Despite all the praise for her performances, she felt she needed to be more talented.

“When Ye Maaya Chesave became a blockbuster, and people praised me, I didn’t know how to accept it. I wasn’t used to it. Success does two things: either you think you’re invincible, or you feel undeserving of the love and praise you get. For me, it was the latter.”

“I was scared people would wake up and realize I’m not all that talented or cool. I kept pushing myself to be better, to look better, to feel worthy of the admiration,” Samantha said, adding that it took her over a decade to overcome the issues and accept herself as she is.

This isn’t the actress’s first time discussing her issues with her father. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, she explained that her character in Citadel, Honey Bunny, was similar to her real-life personality, as she also had a ‘complicated relationship with her father.’

