Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. Since then, both have rarely spoken about their past relationship. Recently, Samantha made a surprising revelation while promoting her web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

In a fun chat with co-star Varun Dhawan, Samantha participated in a rapid-fire round. The game involved answering unexpected questions or eating green chilies as punishment. Varun asked Samantha about her most “ridiculous” expense. She replied, “My ex’s expensive gifts,” without hesitation. When Varun asked how much she spent, Samantha laughed and admitted it was “quite a bit.”

The video of this interaction quickly spread online. Fans shared their reactions in the comments. One user called her answer “explosive.” Another commented, “Super rapid-fire and expensive answer!”

In a separate interview, Samantha spoke about her personal struggles. The actress discussed her divorce and her health battle with myositis. She explained that she had endured a lot but had no regrets. When asked if she wished to change the past, the Theri star said no. Samantha shared that life’s hardships have shaped her into who she is today.

Samantha also reflected on her experiences with a friend. She once wished the last three years had not happened. However, she now believes that challenges are necessary for growth. She said, “You have to deal with whatever life throws at you.”

On the professional front, Samantha has several projects lined up. These include the action-thriller film Bangaram and a web series titled Rakt Brahmand. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is also busy with his career. He is preparing for the release of Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi. Additionally, he is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. The wedding will take place in the presence of family and friends.

Samantha’s comments have sparked curiosity among fans about her equation with Naga Chaitanya. Many are speculating about her feelings before her ex-husband’s wedding.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Amaran: No Extension For OTT Release, To Arrive Digitally On This Date?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News