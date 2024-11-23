Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in key roles, has exceeded all expectations and fetched superb numbers. Just recently, it entered the 300 crore club, and considering the failure of Kanguva, it got more fuel in its tank. Amid such a glorious theatrical run, it is now learned that the film has got no extension for its OTT release.

Nowadays, especially in the South industry, a strategy is being adopted to release a film on OTT four weeks after the theatrical release, and in exchange, the makers have been offered lucrative deals. This plan, obviously, is harmful to the exhibition sector. Due to such a short window, it has been observed that the audience often skips watching a film on the big screen and instead waits for its arrival on the small screen. However, we have seen exceptions in which OTT players grant films an extension if they enjoy a strong run in theatres. A similar thing was being said about the Sivakarthikeyan starrer, but the latest reports suggest a different thing.

A few days back, it was learned that Amaran’s four-week OTT window had been extended to six weeks due to its successful run in theatres. However, some latest reports state that the film is arriving on the small screen on the date that was decided earlier. It has been learned that the film has got no extension for its OTT release, which might hamper its ongoing theatrical run.

The Kollywood biographical war drama was released in theatres on October 31, and considering the four-window, it is expected to stream from November 29 onwards on Netflix. However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited.

If it’s true, then it will be quite a setback for Amaran, which had earned well over 310 crores globally and had an outside chance of hitting the 350 crore mark.

