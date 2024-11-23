Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran has entered into the final leg of its theatrical run but before wrapping up, it is achieving some important milestones at the box office. After grossing over 300 crores globally, the film has now entered into the 200 crore club in India, which also marks the debut double century for Sivakarthikeyan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial has been on a winning ride ever since it arrived in theatres on October 31. It enjoyed the complete benefit of Diwali holidays and continued the winning momentum due to its strong content. As a result, it managed to achieve milestones one after another, both in India as well as globally.

As per the latest collection update, Amaran scored 1.70 crores on day 22 (fourth Friday), which was a jump from Thursday’s 1.60 crores. With this, the tally now moves up to 200 crores net at the Indian box office. With this, Sivakarthikeyan has got his first ever 200 crore net grosser, which is simply commendable and helps him to reinstate his position as the next big star of the Tamil film industry.

With such numbers, Amaran has emerged as the second Kollywood film to enter the 200-crore club in 2024. Before this, only Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time achieved this feat.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the film has amassed a strong figure of 314 crores gross in 23 days. It includes 236 crores gross (200 crores net) from India and 78 crores gross from overseas. It’s already a big success, and though it has slowed down, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

