It currently feels like a Shah Rukh Khan movie marathon at the ticket windows. A lot of his cult classics are making their way back to theatres. After Veer Zara and Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan Arjun has been re-released simultaneously at the Indian and overseas box office. It has scored the second-best opening for a re-release in the domestic market. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Karan Arjun was re-released in theatres on November 22, 2024. It was lagging behind Kal Ho Naa Ho in advance booking, which was released last Friday. But fans flocked to the theatres in large numbers to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together. The spot bookings worked their magic, helping the fantasy action thriller achieve massive milestones!

Re-release day 1

At the Indian box office, Karan Arjun re-release minted 30 lacs on its first day. It scored the second-best opening among re-releases of 2024. However, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s film tied with Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu, which had also raked in 30 lacs on its day 1.

Take a look at the top 5 re-release openings of 2024:

Tumbbad: 1.50 crores Karan Arjun: 30 lacs; Laila Majnu: 30 lacs Veer Zara: 20 lacs Pushpa: The Rise: 20 lacs Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein: 20 lacs

Karan Arjun vs Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release day 1

Karan Arjun emerged victorious against Kal Ho Naa Ho despite losing the race in advance booking. The 2003 romantic comedy earned 12 lacs on the first day of its re-release. When compared, Karan Arjun leads by almost 150% higher collections. Impressive, isn’t it?

Beats Rockstar re-release

Shah Rukh Khan’s cult classic has also left behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar. Imtiaz Ali‘s 2011 musical romantic drama had a box office collection of 7 lac on its opening day of re-release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

