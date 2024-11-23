The first week has concluded, and Vikrant Massey led The Sabarmati Report, continues to show positive signs at the ticket windows. Dheeraj Sarna’s political drama has shown growth on the second Friday. Plus it dominated the box office with better collections than Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Scroll below for the latest update on day 8.

The official figures are out, and The Sabarmati Report has earned 1.55 crores on its second Friday. Riddhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna co-starrer showed a jump of 24% compared to 1.25 crores earned on the previous day. It registered decent occupancy during the afternoon shows. But the Friday magic truly began during the evening and night shows.

The overall 8-day collection at the Indian box office now comes to 13.71 crores. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 12.16 crores

Day 8: 1.55 crores

Beats Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on their day 22

Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have entered their fourth week. The cop drama minted around 1 crore* on day 22, while the horror-comedy earned 1.40 crores*. The Sabarmati Report has toppled both these films on its second Friday with better collections.

While the collections come down by the fourth week, a low-budget film stealing their thunder is a huge milestone for Vikrant Massey starrer.

Budget recovery

The pace has been decent so far, but the only worrisome factor is the cost spent. The Sabarmati Report is mounted on a budget of 50 crores. It was easier for 12th Fail to become a success because of its low budget of only 20 crores.

Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna‘s film must maintain a strong momentum to become a successful affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

