Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to turn the tables in its fourth weekend. The horror-comedy flick is lagging behind Singham Again by less than two crores. It has witnessed a fantastic day 22 and covered a huge gap. It looks like the magic has begun! Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy film was released on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. It opened up a box office clash with the magnum opus Singham Again. BB3 currently has the upper hand because of its mid-budget of 150 crores. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s cop drama is mounted on a staggering cost of 340 crores.

Early Trends Day 22

As per the latest box office update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has minted another 1.35-1.45 crores to its kitty on day 22. It has witnessed a 20-40% drop compared to 1.70 crores* earned on the previous day. Kartik Aaryan starrer registered a decent occupancy of 12% during afternoon and evening shows. There was growth during the night shows, which witnessed admissions in the capacity of around 16%.

The overall 22-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now stands somewhere around 262.05-262.15 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1 – 168.86 crores

Week 2 – 66.01 crores

Week 3 – 25.83 crores*

Day 22 – 1.35-1.45 crores (estimates)

BB3 vs Singham Again Box Office

As per the estimates, Singham Again has minted in the vicinity of 1 crore* on day 22. It has made total box office collections of 263.40 crores*. This means Kartik Aaryan starrer is now only 1.30 crores* away from its competitor. It is to be seen whether Anees Bazmee’s directorial will finally surpass the cop drama this weekend.

*denotes estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 8 (Early Trends): Continues 1 Crore+ Streak, All Eyes On The Weekend Boost!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News