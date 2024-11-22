Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna led The Sabarmati Report continues to mint moolah amid favorable buzz. It has begun its second week at the Indian box office. The earnings remained decent on the second Friday. In fact, it maintained the 1 crore+ streak. Scroll below for early trends of day 8.

The Sabarmati Report is enjoying widespread support from various states nationwide. It has been declared tax-free in Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recently spoke in support of the film, which is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002.

Day 8 Early Trends

As per the latest box office update, The Sabarmati Report has added another 1.20-1.30 crores to the kitty on the second Friday. It has more or less remained on the same lines as day 7, which scored earnings of 1.25 crores. The occupancy remained decent in the afternoon shows but picked up the pace during evening and night shows.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.41 crores

Day 2: 2.18 crores

Day 3: 3.12 crores

Day 4: 1.23 crores

Day 5: 1.37 crores

Day 6: 1.60 crores

Day 7: 1.25 crores

Day 8: 1.20-1.30 crores (estimates)

The overall box office collection of The Sabarmati Report will now stand somewhere between 13.36-13.46 crores.

Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial is made on a budget of 50 crores. In 8 days, it could only recover only around 26% of the estimated cost. It has exactly 11 days to mint moolah before Allu Arjun arrives with Pushpa 2 and steals the thunder. The screen count will decrease, and it will be challenging to survive amid such strong domination.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

