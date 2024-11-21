The next big release of 2024 is Pushpa: The Rule. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the action thriller is expected to shatter box office records. The hype has doubled since the official trailer has been unveiled. Pushpa 2 has now become the fastest film to achieve a milestone on the online ticket-booking platform BookMyShow. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. It will also witness premiere shows in North America a day before the big release. Pre-sales for the paid previews have already begun and crossed the $1.2 million mark. As for India, cine-goers are waiting with bated breath for the advance booking to commence.

Pushpa hype is unreal!

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the anticipation is sky-high for the sequel. On BookMyShow, there is a feature to mark interest in a certain film to get notified about the commencement of the advance booking. There are 15 days to go, but over 800K users have already signed up for the alert.

That’s not it, Pushpa 2 is the fastest film to cross the 800K mark in interest on BookMyShow. It has left behind Indian biggies like Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara.

Salaar ranks at #2

While Pushpa: The Rule has achieved the feat in two weeks, Salaar ranks second. Prabhas starrer witnessed 800K users pique interest around 10 days before its release.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD achieved the milestone 4 days before release, while Devara did so 2 days before hitting the big screens.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 1 Expectations

Allu Arjun & Sukumar’s directorial is expected to set the box office on fire. There are predictions that it could leave behind Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan and score the biggest Indian opening in the Hindi language. One can only imagine how high the day 1 collection could go in the domestic market in all languages.

