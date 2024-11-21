Pushpa 2 is enjoying enormous hype all across the globe. This time, there’s not just going to be fire but a wildfire set on the worldwide box office. The pre-sales for premiere shows in North America are showing exceptional growth. Scroll below for the latest update on Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Faasil‘s film.

Impressive growth in the US

Pushpa: The Rule has witnessed impressive growth in the last 24 hours. As per Venky Box Office, it has registered pre-sales of $1.14 million as of 9 AM today. It has witnessed a jump of 12% compared to 1.02 million of advance booking sales on Wednesday. There are 14 days to go, as the premiere shows are scheduled for December 4, 2024. Allu Arjun starrer is showing highly positive signs and is all set to break records at the US box office.

Around 41,328 tickets have been sold from 3,328 shows across 876 locations. The number of shows has also witnessed a slight improvement.

Touches $1.2 million mark in North American

Regarding the pre-sales for premiere shows in North America (USA/CA), Pushpa 2 has already touched the $1.2 million mark. As of now, over 1,100 shows are available in Hindi, while the premiere shows will be shown in Telugu on over 100 screens across the circuit.

Advance booking sales of $25K have already been touched in Hindi! Commendable, isn’t it?

Pushpa: The Rise special shows!

Pushpa 2 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. Ahead of the big release, Sukumar and the team re-released the first part, Pushpa: The Rise in the US, on November 19, 2024. In only two days, Allu Arjun starrer has grossed $2,927 from 41 locations. This says a lot about the craze for the action thriller in the North American region.

