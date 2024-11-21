The Sabarmati Report is enjoying an exceptional run at the Indian box office. Starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, the political drama has surpassed its opening day collections on the first Wednesday. There are many more reasons to celebrate. Scroll below for the latest update on day 6.

Dheeraj Sarna’s film is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. It promised the “truth” behind the controversial event. However, owing to the diplomatic storyline, the initial response was mixed. But the movie is enjoying support from several states. It has been declared tax-free in Haryana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The Sabarmati Report Day 6

Mid-week blues, what? The Sabarmati Report has surpassed all obstacles to shine on day 6. It made box office collections of 1.60 crores in the domestic circuit. Not only did it witness a growth of 16.78% compared to 1.37 crores earned on the previous day, but it also scored a better day than the opening of 1.41 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of The Sabarmati Report below:

Day 1: 1.41 crores

Day 2: 2.18 crores

Day 3: 3.12 crores

Day 4: 1.23 crores

Day 5: 1.37 crores

Day 6: 1.60 crores

Total: 10.91 crores

It is to be noted that Vikrant Massey starrer is fighting it out for footfalls with the Bollywood biggies Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But despite that, the trends it is witnessing are fantastic so far!

Budget recovery!

The Sabarmati Report is reportedly mounted on a budget of 50 crores. In a span of only six days, it has recovered almost 22% of its cost. The upcoming weekend is expected to be a big surprise. Exciting times ahead for Dheeraj Sarna and the team!

TSR vs 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey is continuing the streak of success in the true sense. Interestingly, 12th Fail had also scored a better Wednesday than its Tuesday collections. The 6-day total at the Indian box office stood at 11.70 crores.

The Sabarmati Report is only 0.79 crores away from beating 12th Fail. Let’s see if the upcoming weekend turns into a game-changer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

