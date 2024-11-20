Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 refuses to stop at the Indian box office. Despite facing competition from a big-budget film like Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan starrer is a force to reckon with! With each passing day, it is showing positive signs and may soon leave behind its competitor in the race. Scroll below for early trends of day 20.

It’s been a glorious run for BB3, which minted 168.86 crores in its first week. It remained only 17 crores away from Singham Again, which in true terms was far from imagination. The second week was a further surprise as it brought in a whopping 66 crores. It also remained better last weekend, with total box office collections surging to 251.65 crores in the domestic market.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 20 Early Trends

As per the latest update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made estimated collections in the range of 2.60-2.80 crores on day 20. It may have witnessed a slight growth compared to 2.60 crores* earned on the third Tuesday. During the afternoon shows, it registered occupancy of around 18%, which went as high as 25% during the evening shows.

Take a look at the breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection in India below:

Week 1: 168.86 crores

Week 2: 66.01 crores

Weekend 3: 16.78 crores

Day 18: 2.25 crores*

Day 19: 2.60 crores*

Day 20: 2.60-2.80 crores (estimates)

The overall box office collection will now stand somewhere between 259.10-259.30 crores. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing film. It is also the most successful film in the BB franchise. It is impressive how the momentum remains rock steady. A new standard is being set for upcoming films in the horror-comedy franchise and how!

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 20

Singham Again will conclude its run after 20 days in the range of 260.45-260.65 crore range. BB3 has now covered another chunk of the gap and is less than 1.50 crores away from its competitor. Exciting times ahead!

*denotes estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): May Drop Below 2 Crores Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 + Pushpa 2 Threat, It’s Not A Good Sign!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News