Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Singham Again has completed twenty days at the Indian box office. The action drama directed by Rohit Shetty witnessed trends similar to last week as it faced mid-week blues. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for the third Wednesday.

In the first two weeks, Rohit Shetty’s directorial had minted 241.21 crores. Unfortunately, the third weekend remained underwhelming, with only 13.41 crores coming in. There was a sigh of relief as it witnessed almost a 15% jump on Tuesday. But the collections are back in the vicinity of 2 crores.

Singham Again Day 20 Early Trends

As per the early trends, Singham Again has made box office collections in the range of 1.80-2 crores on the third Wednesday. It has witnessed a fall of 21-13% compared to 2.30 crores* earned on day 19. The afternoon shows witnessed an occupancy of around 18%, which surged upto 20% in the evening shows. Unfortunately, the night shows witnessed less than 5% of ticket sales due to the weekday.

The overall box office collection of Singham Again after 20 days will stand in the range of 260.45-260.65 crores. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer must maintain its hold for the next two days. Post that, the fourth weekend will hopefully bring some cheer.

Pushpa 2 storm to hit hard!

On the one hand, there is good news as Singham Again will enjoy a freeway since there is no big release this Friday. On the other hand, there are exactly two weeks left to mint moolah. There remains immense hype around Pushpa 2, which is releasing in theatres on December 5, 2024. It will dominate the ticket windows, which is sure to hamper the screen count of Ajay Devgn’s directorial.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 threat

There is also a constant threat from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is rising and shining in the domestic market. It has already made massive returns but refuses to slow down. There is only around 2 crore gap, which means Kartik Aaryan starrer may take the lead anytime and eventually win the race.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

