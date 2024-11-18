Yesterday, amid a lot of anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Pushpa 2 was unveiled by the makers. As expected, it was lapped up by viewers, and within a few hours, it went on to bring the storm on YouTube. Being one of the most-anticipated Indian films, the trailer was expected to register earth-shattering views, and that’s what happened. Yes, the craze of Pushpa has taken over, and it went past the 100 million mark within 24 hours.

The trailer of the upcoming magnum opus was released in a grand event yesterday. The event was held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, and it is learned that it was graced by the record-breaking attendees. Just like the live event, there was madness on YouTube, too, as fans were eagerly waiting on the streaming platform much before the premiere time.

Pushpa 2’s trailer was released yesterday at 6 pm IST and went viral like wildfire. So far, it has received mostly positive reactions from the viewers. Yes, there are people who are calling it just an average affair, but the majority of the viewers have given it a big thumbs up. Not just in India but internationally, too, the trailer is making viewers go crazy.

Now that 24 hours have passed, we have the exciting data. Cumulative of all languages, the trailer of Pushpa 2 registered a staggering 102 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. This makes it the third Indian trailer to cross the 100 million mark, which is commendable.

Out of all languages, the Hindi trailer generated the most views, with 49 million views in 24 hours. It is followed by the Telugu trailer, with 44 million views. The Tamil trailer generated 5.2 million views, followed by 1.9 million views each for the Kannada and Malayalam trailers.

With 102 million views, Pushpa 2 has emerged as the third most-viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours. It crossed Prabhas’ Adipurush (74 million views) with 37.83% more views. The first two spots are held by Salaar (113.2 million views) and KGF Chapter 2 (106.5 million views).

Take a look at the top 10 most viewed Indian trailers in 24 hours on YouTube:

Salaar – 113.2 million

KGF Chapter 2 – 106.5 million

Pushpa 2 – 102 million

Adipurush – 74 million

Salaar (trailer 2) – 72.2 million

Animal – 71.4 million

Dunki – 58.5 million

Radhe Shyam – 57.5 million

Jawan Prevue – 55 million

Singham Again – 51.95 million

