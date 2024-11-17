Thalapathy Vijay will be on the big screen for one last time, and everyone is excited about his swan song, Thalapathy 69. As the actor announced, his 69th film will be his last before joining full-time politics. So, apart from fans, even the trade circle is excited to its core as the film has the potential to break records in Kollywood cinema. Amid this, we’re hearing about a record-breaking deal in the North American territory.

Apart from India, Vijay has increased his pull tremendously in the overseas market over the years. In regions like Malaysia and Sri Lanka, where there’s a considerable Tamil population, the actor enjoys a huge demand. Even in the North American (USA and Canada) market, Vijay’s films enjoy their set audience, and if we talk about numbers, his Leo did a business of 47.50 crores gross. Even The Greatest Of All Time, despite mixed reviews, amassed 37.91 crores gross.

Thalapathy 69, Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, is expected to topple his previous films at the box office, and that’s why it has received a big deal from the distributor. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the upcoming magnum opus have been offered a whopping 25 crores in exchange for theatrical rights in North America. However, the deal is yet to be locked.

For those who aren’t aware, Leo was sold for 18 crores. So, if the comparison is made, Thalapathy 69 has been offered a 38.88% higher price. It’s a huge sum for a Kollywood film.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 69 is being directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by KVN Productions. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju. It is scheduled to release in October 2025.

