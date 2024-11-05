After The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay’s next is already locked, and it’s the last film before he enters full-time politics. It’s his 69th film and has a working title of Thalapathy 69. Expectedly, the upcoming magnum opus has already created a huge buzz in the Tamil market, and buyers are already putting a big amount on it. Now, the latest reports suggest that the film started its record-breaking spree even before its release, and it’s related to overseas rights. Keep reading to know more!

Under his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay has planned to contest the state assembly elections of Tamil Nadu in 2026. So, before the actor quits movies, his fans want to celebrate his big screen appearance for the one last time. And we aren’t surprised if it breaks several existing box office records, irrespective of the content. Considering such hype, the big players in the market are offering lucrative deals to the makers.

According to the latest reports, Phars Films has once again come on board as a distributor in the overseas market for a Thalapathy Vijay film. For the uninitiated, Phars even distributed The Greatest Of All Time and Leo and made big profits. Now, it’ll be distributing Thalapathy 69, too, and to acquire its theatrical rights, the company reportedly paid a staggering 78 crores.

Yes, Phars Films reportedly shed 78 crores in exchange for overseas rights, an all-time record for a Tamil film. Reportedly, Leo was holding the record for the biggest pre-release theatrical deal for a Tamil film overseas with 66 crores, and now, it’s surpassed by Thalapathy 69. Considering all the buzz, the film will surely earn big profits for Phars.

Meanwhile, the makers have officially announced Thalapathy 69, along with the poster. For the unversed, the film is being helmed by H Vinoth, and the music is composed by Anirudh. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. It will be released in theatres in October 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Sreeleela To Shake A Leg With Allu Arjun In A Sizzling Dance Number, Check Out The Stellar Net Worth Of The Actress!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News