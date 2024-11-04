Fans have been excited since the news of Sreeleela’s dance number in Pushpa 2 came out. After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s iconic stint in the track ‘Oo Antava,’ Sreeleela is all set to entice the audience again with her energetic dancing skills in the much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer action flick. Here is a look at the net worth of the actress who has become one of the bankable female stars in the South film industry.

Sreeleela made her debut with the Kannada film Kiss. After the movie turned out to be a box office hit, there was no looking back for the actress. She went on to star in movies like Bharaate, Pelli SandaD, By Two Love, Dhamaka and Skanda. She also appeared in the song ‘Trademark’ in the Kannada film James. However, the Telugu action film Bhagavanth Kesari turned out to be a game changer for her wherein she was seen alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. It was one of the top-grossing Telugu films of 2023 and also earned Sreeleela a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Filmfare Awards – Telugu. She then appeared in movies like Aadikeshava and Extra Ordinary Man, both of which tanked at the box office.

The actress starred alongside Mahesh Babu in the 2024 Telugu film Guntur Kaaram. Even though the movie failed at the box office, her dancing skills in the song ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ along with Mahesh Babu became a rage amongst the fans. Masses were in awe of her energy and scintillating chemistry with Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, her net worth is around 15 crore. The actress used to initially charge 4 lakhs for her movies on an hourly basis. She was paid 1.5 crore for Bhagavanth Kesari. After the success of the film, Sreeleela spiked her remuneration and started charging 3 crore for her movies. The actress charged 4 crores for Guntur Kaaram, which further increased her bankability.

Sreeleela’s net worth mostly consists of her income from her movies, dance numbers, and brand endorsements. However, it is not clear how much she has charged for her dance number in Pushpa 2. But we are sure, the fans are ready for a visual delight to see her and Allu Arjun set the big screens on fire together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

Follow Koimoi for more South news!

Must Read: Kannada Filmmaker Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At The Age Of 52, Police Investigation Begins!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News