Mahesh Babu is one of those Indian actors who did not find their touch in the post-COVID era. If we look at the performance of his films in isolation, the collection of his films look good at the Indian box office but considering the massive investment behind them, the numbers are underwhelming. Shockingly, none of his post-COVID releases have managed to emerge as a clean success in the domestic market. Keep reading to know more!

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars of Tollywood. Today, there was a special occasion for him and his fans as he celebrated his 49th birthday today. On this auspicious occasion, his 2001 film Murari is released in theatres in the Telugu states and also in some selected locations in overseas. As per trade reports, the film is witnessing a terrific response among fans. Not just Murari but even other re-releases of the actor have witnessed superb responses in recent times. Unfortunately, the same isn’t the case with his new releases.

After the pandemic, the first film of Mahesh Babu was Sakaru Vaari Paata. The film could have been made on a moderate budget, but the salary of the superstar took the cost up to 140 crores, as per reports. It took a solid start, but eventually, it ended the run at just 138 crores at the Indian box office. Going by the box office thumb rule, the film must recover its cost through the domestic run. So, in this case, the film fell short of recovering the budget by 2 crores.

Guntur Kaaram, which was released earlier this year, is Mahesh Babu’s second film in the post-COVID era. If reports are to be believed, it was made at a staggering cost of 200 crores. Against this mammoth budget, the biggie earned just 127 crores, thus resulting in a deficit of 73 crores.

Overall, the makers invested 340 crores in Mahesh Babu’s post-COVID releases. Against this cost, his films earned just 265 crores in the domestic market, so there’s a box office deficit of 75 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Raayan Box Office: Biggest Day 1 For Dhanush With 13 Crore+ To Highest Net Grosser Of Kollywood In 2024 – 4 Major Feats Achieved By This Tamil Revenge Drama In Just 14 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News