After suffering a setback earlier this year, Dhanush made a smashing comeback with his latest release, Raayan. Within a couple of weeks, the biggie grossed well over 130 crores at the worldwide box office, and it now aims to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 by surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Crossing Indian 2 will require a few more days, but before that, let’s take a look at the four major feats achieved by the film.

The Tamil revenge drama marked the second directorial venture and was released in theatres on July 26. Upon its release, the film received mostly favorable reactions from the ticket-buying audience. As a result, within a couple of weeks, the film has amassed almost 140 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Biggest opener of Dhanush

Raayan comfortably crossed Karnan to become the biggest opener of Dhanush. For those who don’t know, Karnan earned 10.40 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office. The actor’s latest release crossed it by earning 13.70 crores net. Globally, too, it emerged as the biggest opener for him with 23.40 crores gross.

Highest net grosser of the actor

At the Indian box office, Raayan has become Dhanush’s biggest film. Before this film, Vaathi was his highest net grosser, with 77.30 crores. His latest Tamil revenge drama has already earned 84.85 crores in 14 days and has emerged as his biggest film in the domestic market.

Highest-grossing film of Dhanush at the worldwide box office

With 117.50 crores gross, Thiruchitrambalam was ruling at the top, but Raayan crossed it in just 10 days to become the highest-grossing film of Dhanush. As of now, the film is standing at a global sum of 138.62 crores gross.

Highest net grosser for Kollywood in 2024

With 84.85 crores net collection, Raayan has already become Kollywood’s highest net grosser at the Indian box office in 2024. It surpassed Indian 2‘s 83 crores net.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

