After suffering a blow earlier this year with Captain Miller, Dhanush has bounced back big time and conquered the worldwide box office with his latest release. Yes, his Raayan is performing brilliantly globally and has already gone past the 120-crore mark. By the end of the second weekend, it also became the highest-grossing film in the actor’s career. Amid this glorious run, there’s exciting news about the film’s OTT release.

The Tamil revenge drama marked the second directorial venture of Dhanush. The film had a good pre-release excitement around itself, all thanks to an intriguing trailer. As a result, it took a superb start in India as well as overseas, becoming the biggest opener in the actor’s career. Cut to now, it is aiming to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 by surpassing Indian 2.

Coming to the news about the OTT release, the digital streaming rights of Raayan are with Amazom Prime Video and Sun Pictures. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the film will be streaming online in the last week of August, which means it’ll be following the pattern of arriving on OTT four weeks after the theatrical release. However, there’s no official confirmation of this.

As Raayan has been praised by Dhanush fans, it is expected to attract a good viewership on OTT, too.

Meanwhile, the film is enjoying a good run at the worldwide box office. During the second weekend, it amassed 16.05 crores at the Indian box office, taking the overall domestic tally to 76.75 crores net (90.56 crores gross). In the overseas market, it did a business of 33.50 crores gross, taking its worldwide box office collection to 124.06 crores gross after 10 days.

Up next, Raayan is looking to surpass Indian 2‘s 150.94 crore gross to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024.

