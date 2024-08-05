After the grand success of KGF Chapter 2 and Salaar, director Prashanth Neel has become a huge pan-India brand. His upcoming films are highly anticipated, and it seems that Neel will be extremely busy for at least a year. Amid such a situation, rumors about his collaboration with Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar left everyone surprised and excited. Though these rumors were later denied, there’s now an exciting development on it. Keep reading to know more!

A few days back, the internet was stormed by rumors about Thala Ajith doing a film with the KGF director. It came out of nowhere and left Ajith’s fans excited. It was further speculated to be a film in the KGF franchise. Reacting to it, Hombale Films reportedly came out in denial, killing all the excitement of die-hard fans of the Kollywood superstar.

Now, as per Track Tollywood’s report, Ajith Kumar and Prashanth Neel’s collaboration is happening, and it won’t be limited to one film. The Kollywood media and industry insiders have confirmed the same. As of now, Ajith is committed to Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. After completing these two films, he’ll be moving to a film with Neel.

Reportedly, a film with Ajith Kumar will be divided into two parts. The first one will be a standalone project, but the second one will be a part of Prashant Neel Universe, leading to KGF Chapter 3.

If this report gets an official confirmation, it will be considered as a masterstroke by Ajith Kumar. It is to be noted that none of his films have shined in the Hindi market, and the actor has been struggling to make a mark among Hindi audiences. On the other hand, both Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth are popular in the Hindi belt, but they haven’t used their full potential.

Up next, Vijay reportedly has only two films left before he joins politics, and neither of these films is expected to score huge in the Hindi market. Coming to Rajinikanth, the superstar has Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is expected to score well in Hindi, but it won’t be a big money spinner.

In the case of Ajith Kumar, he’ll benefit from Prashanth Neel’s brand. Other than that, speculations about the connection with the KGF franchise would garner immense hype for his film. So, just one film with Neel could help Thala to increase his reach in the Hindi market.

