After the success of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay returns to the big screen after almost a year with his upcoming film, The Greatest Of All Time. It’s slightly different from Vijay’s commercial potboilers as it has a science-fiction element. It’s one of the last two films in the superstar’s career, and after The GOAT, he’ll be seen in one more film. Now, there’s an exciting update about that remaining final film.

It was in February this year that the Kollywood superstar announced his decision to enter full-time politics by quitting films. He informed fans that before joining politics, he’d be completing his already committed projects. Later, it was learned that Vijay has two films in the kitty, with The Greatest Of All Time being his second last project. The final film is with director H Vinoth.

The Greatest Of All Time is on track to release on September 5, 2024. The shooting has been completed, and the makers have already dropped three songs on the internet. Even the post-production work is completed, and it’s currently in the promotional stage. Before this film hits theatres, the work on Thalapathy Vijay’s final film has already started.

Yes, work on Thalapathy Vijay’s final film has begun, and it is currently in the pre-production stage. H Vinoth will be directing the film, and as of now, look tests and other things are happening, reports Track Tollywood. Marking Vijay’s 69th film (Thalapathy 69), the biggie will have its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, it was learned that producer DVV Danayya, who backed RRR, walked out of Thalapathy 69 due to Thalapathy Vijay’s demands. Reportedly, the superstar demanded a salary of 250 crores and wanted H Vinoth on board as a director. Danayya was okay with giving Vijay a remuneration of 200 crores but didn’t like the idea of H Vinoth directing the film as he has no market outside the Tamil region.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Brinda Review: Trisha’s Debut Web Series Is A Profound Exploration Of Trauma, Belief & Societal Failures

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News