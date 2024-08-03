Mohanlal's VishwaSanthi Foundation Donates 3 Crores For Rehabilitation Work After Wayanad Landslide

Heavy rainfall across several parts of the country has resulted in destruction, and the biggest disaster has been witnessed in Kerala. In the district of Wayanad, the landslide caused mass destruction, and over 300 people have been killed so far. People are expressing their condolences and appealing for financial assistance for the affected area. Amid this, Mollywood star Mohanlal has come forward to provide financial aid. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the Malayalam superstar is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. He was conferred the post in 2009. He visited the affected area of Wayanad on Saturday and was spotted in an Army uniform. After taking a look at the destruction caused by the landslide, he decided to provide assistance of 3 crores for the rehabilitation of the affected region.

Mohanlal had a discussion with officers at the army camp at Meppadi and visited several other regions. He went to Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Punchirimattom, and other regions and talked with the locals and workers involved with the rescue teams. He tried to understand the condition in the affected areas.

Talking to the media, Mohanlal said, “The magnitude of the landslide can only be comprehended by witnessing it first-hand. The army, the navy, the air force, the NDRF, the Fire and Rescue, the other organizations, locals, etc, who all are part of the rescue operations, have done a wonderful job.”

Mohanlal added, “The VishwaSanthi Foundation, of which I am also a part, has decided to donate ₹3 crores for the rehabilitation works here. More funds will be made available if needed.”

Meanwhile, Kollywood celebrities like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also provided financial aid to the Kerala government after the Wayanad disaster.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Maharaja: Anurag Kashyap Charged 20% Of The Film’s Budget As His Salary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News