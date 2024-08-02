Along with the release date, a pre-trailer glimpse of the film was dropped. Prabhas looked handsome and lovely in that video. The video is quite promising and has successfully raised hopes for the movie. The film is intended to be a romantic horror thriller comedy entertainer.

Interestingly, the timing of The Raja Saab is intentional. According to rumors, the makers of Raja Saab picked the release date in 2025 to avoid a direct clash with Pushpa 2, which has been advised to be put back to December 6, 2024, from Summer 2025. However, it appears that skepticism is developing in many people’s minds.

The photography for Pushpa: The Rule was postponed, and the release date was pushed back multiple times due to a number of reasons. People believe that the political conflict between Allu and the Mega family was one of the causes of the film’s delay. Originally, the film was supposed to be released on this independence day. However, due to a delay in production and visual effects, the film’s release date was pushed back to December 6.

Approximately 40% of The Raja Saab film has already been completed. Puspha 2, which is now in 70% development, has yet to receive an official release date. In this situation, Maruthi took a bold step by revealing The Raja Saab’s release date. Many people are wondering if The Raja Saab will arrive on time as promised or if this is just the start of another series of postponement announcements, like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

