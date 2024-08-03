Maharaja is grabbing all the limelight on social media platforms, all thanks to the tremendous response on OTT. In its theatrical run, the film emerged as a huge success at the box office, and now, it is winning hearts on the small screen. One of the biggest reasons behind the commercial success of the film is its modest budget. Now, as per rumors, it is learned that Anurag Kashyap walked away with a huge chunk of the total cost as his salary. Keep reading to know more!

The film was released in theatres on 14th June and received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences. All departments of this Tamil thriller are being praised, especially the direction and screenplay. Vijay Sethupathi is being hailed for his subtle yet intriguing performance in the titular role. Anurag Kashyap is being praised for his brutal character.

Before Maharaja, Anurag Kashyap was a part of several films and proved his acting mettle. It is rumored that for the Vijay Sethupathi starrer, he was given a hefty amount as his salary. While the exact number is not known, it is said that Anurag has taken a huge amount of 4 crores to play his part.

If it’s true, Kashyap has taken a considerable chunk from Maharaja’s total reported budget of 20 crores. If calculated, it equals 20% of the total cost.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who played the lead role in Maharaja, has reportedly not charged a single penny as his remuneration. Yes, the actor took this decision to control the cost of the film. Now, as the film has turned out to be a huge success at the box office and OTT, he’ll be taking a share in profits.

Currently, Maharaja is available on Netflix. It ended its worldwide box office run at 109.13 crores gross.

