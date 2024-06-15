We’re blessed to have an actor like Vijay Sethupathi in Indian cinema. Undoubtedly, he’s among the most versatile actors currently present, and though he has proved his mettle already, the actor isn’t hesitating to take up different roles. His latest release, Maharaja, is now out in theatres, and it is already making the noise due to Sethupathi’s powerful performance. Amid this, he recently recalled his old days and got a bit emotional.

Sethupathi, who is earning praise for his portrayal in Maharaja, made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Jawan. It featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and was released last year. Though Shah Rukh Khan walked away with the maximum limelight, Sethupathi made a mark with his antagonist, Kaali. The film was a historic success, and it earned over 1100 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Returning to the story, during an interview with Chai Bisket Shorts, Vijay Sethupathi remembered the time when he was very innocent and had no clue about achieving something big in life. Even though he was clueless back then, Sethupathi shared that he misses that innocent version of himself.

Vijay Sethupathi said, “I miss myself. There was a guy who was very innocent, didn’t have any dreams, he didn’t even know what he’s going to do in his life. When he was studying in first year of college, he didn’t know the second years syllabus also. My friends were like ‘this is second years syllabus’ – I didn’t even know.”

He continued, “I was not good in sports studies or anything. I don’t talk to any girls also when I was in college, I don’t talk to any. I was very shy. But still, this guy wanted to be big in something in life, but he didn’t know how to become big. He didn’t have big dreams also. He just wanted to come out of this poverty. That’s all. He was very cute. I miss myself.”

It’s all hard work, and somewhere, destiny has helped Vijay Sethupathi reach the level he’s currently at. Let’s wish him more good luck in the future!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin’s Minimalist Magic: From Designing The Lavish Bujji To Driving The Modest Reva E20, Here’s How The Director Is Winning Hearts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News