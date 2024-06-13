Controversies seem to have become a part of every big release in India. Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, and OMG 2 had all received negative limelight for some reason or another. And now, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is in the news over allegedly stealing artwork from a South Korean artist. Scroll below for all the details!

Kalki 2898 AD was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. Canada-based VFX company Embassy, which has previously worked for Hunger Games, Iron Man, and Captain America, was roped in for the visual effects in the epic sci-fi action film.

Ever since the trailer was released, netizens have not been able to help but notice its similarities with Dune and Mad Max: Fury Road. South Korean artist Sung Choi, who has previously worked for Marvel Studios, Warner Bros, Netflix Animation, and Disney, has now slammed the Kalki 2898 AD for copying his artwork.

Sung Choi took to his Instagram handle and showed similarities between his 10-year-old artwork and an opening sequence of Kalki 2898 AD. He captioned his post, “Unauthorized use of artwork is a bad practice. I sometimes even question doing art in this lawless environment. @kalki2898ad @vyjayanthimovies”

Netizens slammed Nag Ashwin and the team in the comments section. They also suggested Sung Choi file a legal case against the Prabhas starrer.

A comment read, “Please sue them, i have read on google that they sued vfx company for leaking the look of Prabhas (actor), if they can sue, you also do it”

Another wrote, “I’ve seen the trailer the whole film looks like a ripoff of “Dune‘s” aesthetics and then adding the Hindu mythological theme of 10th reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. What’s sad is I saw posts of concept artist with amazing portfolios working on this project.”

“I hope you pursue legal action if possible. This is awful,” a viewer commented.

Another reacted, “This is so horrible. The very first frame of the trailer is plagiarised.”

“Shame on them,” read a comment.

The Kalki 2898 AD team has yet to react to the allegations.

