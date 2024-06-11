Stan Lee was an American comic book writer who is best known for his work with the Marvel comics, along with Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. The Marvel Cinematic Universe of the Marvel Studios is based on the superheroes created by Lee and others, including Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr plays the character in the MCU, and his Iron Man laid the foundation of the cinematic universe. RDJ is widely appreciated and loved for playing the genius, playboy, philanthropist Avenger; even Lee gave a shoutout to the casting agents for roping Downey in for the role, and his feelings were similar about Chris Evans as Captain America and Chris Hemsworth as Thor’s casting.

Lee, Kirby, and Ditko created the X-Men, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and more Marvel characters. Stan also made cameo appearances in the Marvel movies. The veteran comic book writer passed away in November 2018. Meanwhile, RDJ said goodbye to his Marvel role in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. The first Iron Man movie came out in 2008, and for the unversed, the studio was not against casting Downey in the role due to his controversial past. Thankfully, RDJ finally got the role, and the rest is history.

Robert Downey Jr got a new lease of life thanks to the Marvel movie, and he eventually became one of the highest-earning stars in Hollywood. Today, fans demand his return to the MCU, and the actor has also shown interest in it, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously said they cannot just magically undo Tony Stark’s death. However, circling back to one of Stan Lee’s interviews, where they appreciated Marvel Studios for casting RDJ for the iconic role.

According to ComicBook’s report, Stan Lee once attended the Rhode Island Comic Con where he shared his take on Robert Downey Jr’s work as Iron Man. Lee said, “That man was born to be Iron Man, you know? He’d be on the top of the list.”

Stan Lee continued, “But, I have to say: whoever does the casting for Marvel is a genius. For instance, I can’t picture anyone being better than Thor. Captain America? You couldn’t beat him.” He then shared a story about Robert Downey Jr. He started with, “I think of all of them when Robert Downey Jr. played Stark; he was just great,” and then recalled, “I’ll tell you something about him. The other day, I walked up to him the other day and said, ‘You know, everyone calls you Robert because your name is Robert. Do they ever call you Bob?’ He said, ‘Oh, I don’t care. They [can] call me Bob or Rob or Bobby or Boo-Boo.”

Robert Downey Jr. might have left the MCU, but the actor said that Iron Man is a part of his DNA, and the fans believe that as well. The Iron Man trilogy and the Avengers movies are available on Disney+.

