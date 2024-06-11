The Netflix adaptation of one of the most iconic and popular characters in Japanese history, Ultraman, has reportedly landed a perfect approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The anime that follows the life of an alien superhero has been running in Japan since 1966 and has featured several sequels and reboots.

While Ultraman is a famous superhero in the East, he has yet to break ground with the Western audience. That’s about to change, as critics have hailed the Netflix adaptation of the Japanese Superhero before its June 14 release on the streamer.

According to Rafael Motamayor from The Wrap, Ultraman Rising is a spectacular addition to the beloved Japanese franchise and a strong contender for the best animated movie of the year.

The Netflix adaptation follows the story of Ken Sato, the son of the original Ultraman. In the Netflix original movie directed by Shannon Tindle, Ken Sato lives a double life as a reluctant superhero and an egotistical baseball superstar.

While struggling with his massive ego and fiery temper, he is forced to adopt a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju and save him from dark forces out to exploit its powers.

The movie has been rated by eight top critics on Rotten Tomatoes, who gave it a perfect 100% rating. David Ehrlich from Indiewire called the film “A fun, sincere, and thoughtfully conceived piece of kids entertainment. And it’s liable to make young viewers more curious about the world around them – not less.”

The Movie Blog added, “Ultraman: Rising is a touching animated film that offers a perfect blend of action, drama, and heartfelt moments. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Ultraman or new to the franchise, this film is definitely worth watching.”

The movie will arrive on Netflix on June 14.

