After waiting over two years, we finally get a glimpse Mark Scout (Adam Scott) in Severance season 2. On June 10, Apple dropped the first footage of several shows and movies hitting the streamer this year, including Season 2 of Severance.

The acclaimed Apple TV series Severance, which released in 2022, revolves around Lumon Industries, a mysterious company where employees are subjected to a controversial severance process.

The process involved a person giving their consent to be severed, whereby their consciousness is essentially split into two mutually exclusive states of awareness with an implant in their brain. One exists at work and is termed an “innie.” The other engages with their personal lives when they leave the building and is called an “outie.”

The process is controversial because neither state is aware of the other’s existence. When a Lumon employee takes an elevator to the second floor, the memory of their personal lives is completely wiped from their work mode consciousness, and vice versa.

Season 1 of the show ended on a cliffhanger where severance employees Mark, Irving (John Turturro), and Helly (Britt Lower) outies are brought back before Mark’s distraught expression fades as his innie recedes into his consciousness.

Severance season 2 footage explored

In the season two trailer, viewers see Mark Scout being welcomed back by none other than a balloon-toting Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman)—an ardent proponent of the severance process. The trailer then switches to Scout running through the building carrying a bunch of similar blue balloons with his face on some of them.

In another clip, Mark Scout is seen lying on a conference table as he oscillates between his “innie” and “outie” selves, seemingly suggesting a glitch in the severance system. The third clip shows him in an elevator shouting, “Wait!” as the elevator doors close.

And we anxiously anticipate the Severance season 2 premiere, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

Who Will Star in Severance Season 2?

Considering season 1 ended in a cliffhanger devoid of deaths, it’s safe to assume all the major players will return, including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, and Dichen Lachman.

According to Esquire, the show will also feature some new faces: Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever.

When will season 2 premiere?

Severance season 2 does not have a release date. According to multiple reports, it began filming in October 2022 and was expected to arrive in late 2023. However, the premiere was pushed back after production was shut down in May 2023 because of the writer’s strike. Filming restarted in January 2024, and audiences can expect to see the show in late 2024 or early 2025.

