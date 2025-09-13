The MCU has been an integral part of pop culture, and it has provided some of the most iconic scenes for superhero/comic book movies. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame gave us a few tear-jerking scenes, and the Russo brothers once revealed how Robert Downey Jr. helped them shape an emotional scene from Infinity War. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Infinity War is one of the biggest crossover movies in the history of cinema. The shocking ending, where Thanos wins and snaps his finger, made it iconic. It collected more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The movie brings together almost every major MCU hero to face Thanos, who is on a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones and wipe out half of all life in the universe. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo directed the movie and its sequel, Endgame.

Here’s how Robert Downey Jr helped the Russo Brothers create one of the most emotional scenes in the MCU!

Tom Holland as Spider-Man became a fan favorite, and his scenes with Robert Downey Jr are some of the most heartfelt. In Infinity War, when Tom’s Peter Parker disintegrates in RDJ’s Tony Stark’s arms, it becomes an iconic scene in pop culture. It was not only a tear-jerker but also became a popular meme. It would not have been that memorable if it weren’t for RDJ. During an interview with Cinemablend‘s ReelBlend podcast, the Russo brothers revealed that Downey’s advice helped them nail Spidey’s disintegration scene.

Joe Russo recalled, “We had done a take or two… where it plays quicker than all of the other ones. We thought, ‘This has to be climactic.’ He’s got spider sense, so he could feel it coming before it actually gets him. And we thought, wouldn’t it be interesting too if your own emotional or spiritual core could hold [the dusting] off for a second or two longer than someone else. Because this is a magical event. It’s nothing that’s based on anything in the physical universe.”

He continued, “We just started talking to Tom and Downey. Downey is always extremely helpful in blocking. And we started saying, ‘This isn’t having the emotional impact it needs to have. Tom, what if you know, you’re a kid. This is scaring the shit out of you. What if this is something that you don’t want to have happen. You can’t, you know, you’re scared. You don’t want to go. So what would happen?’ And then he started improvising. ‘I don’t want to go!’ And Downey, I think, he helped with the blocking of [Holland] falling into Robert and Robert laying him down on the ground. Frankly, it took about five or 10 minutes to shift. And in the next take, we went out, and they nailed it, and that was it. Everybody was crying on the set.”

More about the film

Avengers: Infinity War earned several accolades, including a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars. It became the first superhero movie to gross over $2 billion worldwide. It collected $2.05 billion in its lifetime. As for the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr, they have reunited again for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The films are in the making phase, while Infinity War and Endgame are streaming on Disney+.

