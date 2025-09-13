The global box office run of Brad Pitt’s high-octane Formula One racing drama F1 has been nothing short of spectacular. With a current worldwide haul of $621.3 million, the film has recently overtaken several popular titles like Logan (2017), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Casino Royale (2006), Superman (2025), and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025), to name a few.

Currently ranking as the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2025 globally, F1: The Movie has earned $189.1 million in North America alone. It remains to be seen whether it can surpass the $200 million mark domestically during its ongoing theatrical run, although it appears to be out of reach. The film is also on the verge of surpassing Pixar’s 96%-rated animated blockbuster Ratatouille. It was directed by Academy Award winner Brad Bird, the filmmaker behind Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Here’s how much more F1 needs to reach that milestone.

F1 vs. Ratatouille – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films stack up:

F1 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $189.1 million

International – $432.2 million

Worldwide – $621.3 million

Ratatouille – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $206.5 million

International: $417.3 million

Worldwide: $623.7 million

As the numbers show, F1 is currently trailing the lifetime earnings of Ratatouille by roughly $2.4 million. At its current pace, and assuming the film’s digital release doesn’t significantly impact theater attendance, it’s expected to close the gap and surpass the animated blockbuster in the coming days.

Can F1 Become 2025’s 5th Highest-Grosser?

As of now, five films from 2025 sit ahead of F1 in worldwide earnings: How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World: Rebirth, A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha 2. F1’s immediate target is the love-action How to Train Your Dragon, which currently leads by just under $12 million. However, with F1 nearing the end of its theatrical run, it appears unlikely that the film will bridge this gap and secure the position as the fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year.

What’s F1 All About

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

