F1: The Movie is relentlessly moving ahead at the box office, achieving remarkable milestones and beating several other tentpole movies. It is now set to beat one of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man flicks at the worldwide box office. It will be an interesting achievement for the film. Scroll below for more deets.

How has F1 fared at the worldwide box office?

Brad Pitt’s film is still performing exceptionally well at the box office, domestically and worldwide. Although it has weaker legs in North America and is set to leave the theaters soon, the sports drama has collected over $189 million at the North American box office so far.

Internationally, F1: The Movie has a much stronger grasp, earning 69.5% of the worldwide collection. It has collected $431.3 million at the overseas box office, and allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit $620.3 million cume. It is also on track to beat How to Train Your Dragon to become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $189.0 million

International – $431.3 million

Worldwide – $620.3 million

On track to beat Iron Man 2’s global haul

Robert Downey Jr’s career was saved when he got the role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. Iron Man 2 collected $623.9 million at the worldwide box office. The Brad Pitt-led sports drama is less than $4 million away from surpassing the global haul of Iron Man 2. It will be a significant win for F1 as Iron Man 2 had already established a fan base when it came out, and people were aware of the comic book characters from before.

But F1 is a sports drama based on an original script. Its success over the MCU blockbuster shows people’s willingness to accept original films if they are done correctly. This will further instill hope in the other filmmakers who dare to make movies based on original screenplays. F1 by Joseph Kosinski was released in theaters on June 27.

