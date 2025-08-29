Brad Pitt is back in the spotlight, we know! He did not just tear up tracks in F1: The Movie but also reminded audiences of his animated skills in Megamind, which has been streaming on Netflix since August 1, 2025. Decades before portraying the thrill-fueled Sonny Hayes, Pitt lent his voice to Metro Man – a satirical crime-fighter spoof. In this family-friendly quest, the character mocked classic hero clichés. So, it is a chance to see Pitt’s comedic timing and voice acting range alongside his blockbuster persona.

Brad Pitt’s Metro Man Returns In Netflix Animation

In Megamind, Brad Pitt brings to life Metro Man, the flawless guardian of Metro City, whose every heroic stunt is exaggerated for comic effect. He played a clear spoof of Superman and the flawless, all-American superhero archetype. Directed by Tom McGrath, the 2010 DreamWorks animation turns superhero rules upside down. Will Ferrell stars as Megamind, a big-headed, blue-skinned villain who accidentally flips roles and becomes the city’s accidental savior.

Metro Man is the picture of perfection (strong, invincible, admired by all), but is purposely designed to parody traditional comic book heroes. Pitt gives Metro Man both charm and playful satire, making the character memorable even with limited appearances.

Megamind is a 2010 American animated superhero comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation and Pacific Data Images. The movie tells the story of Megamind, a highly intelligent alien supervillain who becomes depressed after finally defeating his nemesis Metro Man. He creates a… https://t.co/MlNe018fVC pic.twitter.com/SOgcrhIfyy — AjR Umaru (@AjR_Umaru) April 14, 2025

The plot follows Megamind as he faces a personal crisis after defeating Metro Man. Without a heroic rival, his life feels empty. This pushes him to create a new hero, Tighten, voiced by Jonah Hill, who quickly turns into a more dangerous villain than Megamind. Tina Fey voices Roxanne Ritchi, a reporter parodying Lois Lane. The flick earned a 73% critic score and a 72% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even 15 years after its release, it maintains pertinence. As of August 10, 2025, it reached No. 5 on Netflix’s global charts, according to CBR. Originally, it grossed $321.8 million on a $130 million budget (per Box Office Mojo). While Pitt’s F1: The Movie highlights his live-action gravitas, Metro Man showcases the Hollywood hunk’s ability to balance satire with charm.

Brad Pitt is Fantastic in F1 pic.twitter.com/UE97Ns4MIT — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) August 18, 2025

