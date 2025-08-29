Since the announcement of the new Avengers movie, Doomsday, Marvel fans have been busy speculating which characters will be returning. With the release set for December 2026, the waiting has become very challenging. Speculations about Tom Hiddleston returning as Loki have doped the excitement even more.

The God of Mischief was last seen becoming the God of Stories, sacrificing himself to protect the multiverse. Many believe this move makes him an essential puzzle in Marvel’s next big event film.

Loki’s Role in the Upcoming Avengers Film

The latest reports from Daniel Richtman stated, “Tom Hiddleston filmed a scene in Steve and Peggy’s home where he has a conversation with them.” In other words, this means he has secretly filmed scenes for Avengers: Doomsday. He was reportedly spotted near Windsor Great Park.

Tom Hiddleston carrying his Doomsday script pic.twitter.com/aIZOsDxfV8 — Can I Essex His Hiddlesbeard Era Serpent? (@havanesemom13) August 28, 2025

This is where filming with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter took place. The scene is said to be set in the couple’s home, where Loki is talking to them.

https://twitter.com/DanielRPK/status/1961132912616562835

This scene ties in perfectly with Steve’s decision at the end of Endgame to stay in Peggy’s timeline. That choice, which looked like a happy ending, is now said to be the reason for cracks in the multiverse.

What This Means for the Story

If the leaks are true, Steve Rogers’ actions may become one of the key plot points of Avengers: Doomsday. Reports even suggest that saving the multiverse might require Steve’s sacrifice. At the same time, Robert Downey Jr. will be back in the MCU, not as Iron Man but as Victor Von Doom. His Doctor Doom is expected to see incursions as a threat and build his own team to deal with them.

BREAKING NEWS: Steve traveled back in time to live with Peggy, he created the Incursions. Doom wants him dead Source @MyTimeToShineH pic.twitter.com/aqOThEDECV — Marvel Update (@update_marvel) August 13, 2025

The film, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, will also feature an enormous cast. From Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, and Florence Pugh to Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Letitia Wright, almost every corner of the MCU will be represented. On top of that, X-Men stars like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum are also joining.

With Loki’s return, Steve Rogers’ timeline twist, and Doctor Doom stepping in as the new villain, Avengers: Doomsday looks ready to become one of Marvel’s biggest spectacles.

