The official trailer for Regretting You, the highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, has been unveiled. Directed by acclaimed director Josh Boone, the moving family drama explores love, loss, and second chances. It stars McKenna Grace, Mason Thames, Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Scott Eastwood, and Willa Fitzgerald.

Regretting You: A Tale Of Heartbreak & Healing

As seen in the trailer unveiled by Paramount Pictures, Regretting You follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter, Clara (McKenna Grace), who deal with the aftermath of a devastating incident involving the former’s husband and sister.

But alongside grief and loss, the mother-daughter duo also confronts betrayal and long-buried family secrets. They discover the power of resilience, love, and second chances through heartbreak and healing.

With a story by the best-selling author of It Ends with Us and the director of The Fault in Our Stars at the helm, viewers can expect to witness an emotional story of growth and self-discovery in the face of tragedy.

Regretting You: When Is The Film Releasing In Theatres?

The adaptation was first announced in August 2024, and principal photography took place in Atlanta in March 2025. The film will be released in cinemas in the US and India on October 24, 2025.

You can check out the trailer of the movie below:

